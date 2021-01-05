 

In Which a Desperate Donald Trump Urges His Cult to Help Him Stage a Coup

I’m putting this here as a record, just in case things get seriously ugly tomorrow, because Donald Trump has reached the “overt incitement to violence” stage of his last-ditch derangement.

P. S. Here’s an instant wingnut classic.

