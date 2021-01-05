In Which a Desperate Donald Trump Urges His Cult to Help Him Stage a Coup
I’m putting this here as a record, just in case things get seriously ugly tomorrow, because Donald Trump has reached the “overt incitement to violence” stage of his last-ditch derangement.
Washington is being inundated with people who don’t want to see an election victory stolen by emboldened Radical Left Democrats. Our Country has had enough, they won’t take it anymore! We hear you (and love you) from the Oval Office. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021
I hope the Democrats, and even more importantly, the weak and ineffective RINO section of the Republican Party, are looking at the thousands of people pouring into D.C. They won’t stand for a landslide election victory to be stolen. @senatemajldr @JohnCornyn @SenJohnThune
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021
Antifa is a Terrorist Organization, stay out of Washington. Law enforcement is watching you very closely! @DeptofDefense @TheJusticeDept @DHSgov @DHS_Wolf @SecBernhardt @SecretService @FBI
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021
P. S. Here’s an instant wingnut classic.
We’ve got photos coming out of Trump supporters in Washington already, including this guy pic.twitter.com/C7abemXoVD
— Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) January 5, 2021