The Bob Cesca Podcast: Paint Your Bald Spot
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Paint Your Bald Spot — [Explicit Language] Our first show of 2021! Happy New Year! The Stephanie Miller crew tested positive for COVID; Larry King’s cryogenic plan to cheat death; Our New Year’s Eve show; The Trump phone call with Georgia’s Brad Raffensperger; Trump promises to not let Biden “take this White House”; Trump is splitting the GOP; Trump “found a way”; Proud Boys leader arrested; Trump, Cleta Mitchell and Cliff Schecter; The Georgia runoff election; With Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment; And music by Rocky Mountain Mike, C.C. Grace, and Dave Molter; and more!