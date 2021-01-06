Pence Admits He Doesn’t Have Power to Reject Electoral Votes

In his rambling, disconnected tirade this morning, Donald Trump repeatedly threw Mike Pence to the wolves, claiming Pence had the power to undo the election and saying he’d be “very unhappy” if Pence didn’t come through for him.

But… Pence Says He Doesn’t Have Power To Reject Electoral Votes.

In a letter to Congress released as President Trump urged him in a speech to take steps to overturn the election, Pence said: “It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.”

Mike Pence is now the fall guy.