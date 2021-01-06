The Result of Trump’s Incitement: Cult Members Break Into Capitol Building
Trump cultists have broken into the Capitol building, following Trump’s deliberate incitement.
Confirming other reports: @SpeakerPelosi has requested National Guard troops to clear and secure the Capitol via request from the Capitol Police Board.A D.C. government official tells me troops are on the way.
— Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) January 6, 2021
This is what Donald Trump has wrought. https://t.co/LRrIYR8PWT pic.twitter.com/25aDQ6O9H6
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) January 6, 2021
Redhats are smashing windows and climbing through into the building. https://t.co/LRrIYR8PWT pic.twitter.com/khe2Xz7GGi
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) January 6, 2021