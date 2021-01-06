Images of Donald Trump’s Day of Infamy
This is what Donald Trump has wrought. https://t.co/LRrIYR8PWT pic.twitter.com/25aDQ6O9H6
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) January 6, 2021
Redhats are smashing windows and climbing through into the building. https://t.co/LRrIYR8PWT pic.twitter.com/khe2Xz7GGi
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) January 6, 2021
Let’s not kid ourselves. Donald Trump is delighted by this. pic.twitter.com/Fg1NnrF5Se
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) January 6, 2021
Donald Trump’s legacy. pic.twitter.com/IYa7WztGmE
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) January 6, 2021
A Trump supporter carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate, as a mob breached the building Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/vjNdw8jHmL
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021