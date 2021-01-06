Washington Post Editorial Board Calls for Trump to Be Removed From Office via 25th Amendment
It took them until two weeks before the end of his presidency, but apparently storming the Capitol building was the Washington Post’s red line: Trump caused the assault on the Capitol. He must be removed.
PRESIDENT TRUMP’S refusal to accept his election defeat and his relentless incitement of his supporters led Wednesday to the unthinkable: an assault on the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob that overwhelmed police and drove Congress from its chambers as it was debating the counting of electoral votes. Responsibility for this act of sedition lies squarely with the president, who has shown that his continued tenure in office poses a grave threat to U.S. democracy. He should be removed.
However, please note:
Removing a president with the 25th Amendment is very difficult. It requires a two-thirds vote by both houses of Congress. I don’t believe the GOP will do this, even now.
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) January 7, 2021