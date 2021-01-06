Madison Cunningham and Scary Pockets: Arrow Through Me | Wings

YouTube

GEAR LIST

GEAR LIST

GTR: goyatone, fender Harvard

Keys: prophet 6, 60s wurly

Bass: 60s bass Sam Wilkes

Drums: SPD SX

Vocal: u47

Console: MCI JH400

A cover of “Arrow Through Me” by Scary Pockets.

MUSICIAN CREDITS

Lead vocal: Madison Cunningham

Drums: Kyle Crane

Bass: Sam Wilkes

Keys: Jack Conte

Guitar: Ryan Lerman

Synths, BGV’s: Jeremy Most

AUDIO CREDITS

Recording Engineer: Caleb Parker

Mixing/Mastering: Caleb Parker

Producer: Jeremy Most

VIDEO CREDITS

Director: Mike Dempsey

Cinematography: Ricky Chavez

Camera Operators: Ricky Chavez, Sammy Rothman, Joey Graziano

Editor: Adam Kritzberg

Recorded Live at Valentine Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

About Scary Pockets

We are Scary Pockets, a funk band that releases weekly music videos, in pursuit of the funk. Scary Pockets is Ryan Lerman and Jack Conte, with the help and support from a rotating roster of the best session musicians in the LA area. Make sure to subscribe and enable ALL notifications!

