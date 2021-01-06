Madison Cunningham and Scary Pockets: Arrow Through Me | Wings
GEAR LIST
GTR: goyatone, fender Harvard
Keys: prophet 6, 60s wurly
Bass: 60s bass Sam Wilkes
Drums: SPD SX
Vocal: u47
Console: MCI JH400
A cover of “Arrow Through Me” by Scary Pockets.
MUSICIAN CREDITS
Lead vocal: Madison Cunningham
Drums: Kyle Crane
Bass: Sam Wilkes
Keys: Jack Conte
Guitar: Ryan Lerman
Synths, BGV’s: Jeremy Most
AUDIO CREDITS
Recording Engineer: Caleb Parker
Mixing/Mastering: Caleb Parker
Producer: Jeremy Most
VIDEO CREDITS
Director: Mike Dempsey
Cinematography: Ricky Chavez
Camera Operators: Ricky Chavez, Sammy Rothman, Joey Graziano
Editor: Adam Kritzberg
Recorded Live at Valentine Studios in Los Angeles, CA.
About Scary Pockets
We are Scary Pockets, a funk band that releases weekly music videos, in pursuit of the funk. Scary Pockets is Ryan Lerman and Jack Conte, with the help and support from a rotating roster of the best session musicians in the LA area. Make sure to subscribe and enable ALL notifications!
