 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Invasion of the U.S. Capitol

229
Politics • Views: 2,281

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

The Invasion Of The U.S. Capitol — [Explicit Content] The Georgia Runoff; Red Hat insurrectionists invaded the U.S. Capitol building; Trump made this; Rudy called for “trial by combat”; Josh Hawley is a ringleader; Pipe bombs found on Capitol grounds; The FBI is pursuing the culprits; The racial injustice of it; Where were the cops?; Joy Reid’s rant; Joe Scarborough’s rant; Chuck Schumer and other officials call for Trump’s removal; Facebook suspended Trump indefinitely; Some Capitol Police history; Merrick Garland’s back; With Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson; and music by Freekbass and Luke LeBlanc; and more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - Index 2020 201227 - Bed Making 201220 - A Bunch of Steps Forward and a Few Back 201213 - This Week 201206 - Last Week 201129 - New Digs 201122 - Demoted and Remoted 201115 - Was a Sunny Day, Parts ...
Dangerman
9 hours, 5 minutes ago
Views: 109 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210103We worked Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday.We need a break from these holidays. Thursday and a bit of Friday (New Year's Eve day and New Years day);In the background you can see the remnants of a retractable awning.it was a cantilever ...
Dangerman
9 hours, 13 minutes ago
Views: 113 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Distraction — Timothy RyanOriginal piano song “Distraction.” Please leave a like, comment and subscribe if you haven’t! Instagram: instagram.com
Thanos
5 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 702 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 •
eTown Quarantine Sessions - Rufus Wainwright / Brandi Carlile - Who Know Where the Time Goes Rufus Wainwright, his band, Brandi Carlile and eTown host Nick Forster collaborate musically between studios in Los Angeles, Seattle and at eTown Hall in Boulder, Colorado. Brandi Carlile - vocalsRufus Wainwright - vocals "Who Knows Where The Time Goes" ...
Thanos
5 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 778 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 5 •
Iggy Pop - Cry for LoveIggy Pop official video for “Cry For Love”, from the 1986 album Blah-Blah-Blah Subscribe now to get every update: iggypop.lnk.to iggypop.comfacebook.com@iggypopinstagram.com Watch more Iggy Pop music videos: YouTube
Thanos
5 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 721 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
Matteo Mancuso - Blues Shuffle in G Hi guys! I had some doubts recording this shuffle since I'm not a pure blues guy, but I enjoyed it a lot! Some Robben Ford- Bonamassa inspired phrasing here! Hope you enjoy it! GearYamaha Revstar customLine6 Helix You can ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 944 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Iggy Pop - Livin’ on the Edge of the NightIggy Pop official video for “Livin' On The Edge Of Night”, from the 1990 album Brick Subscribe now to get every update: iggypop.lnk.to iggypop.comfacebook.com@iggypopinstagram.com Watch more Iggy Pop music videos: YouTube vevo.ly
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 944 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 6 •
Santana & Gato Barbieri ‘Europa’ (Live, 1977)Rare from McGarvision--Carlos Santana and Gato Barbieri..If you enjoy my YouTube channel, visit my blog atzenvinylmaintenance.blogspot.com
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 1,140 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 201227Another easy Saturday due to an early 20 mile run. Recall that both the waterfall and filter pumps failed within the same week.We ordered two more and installed them.The filter pump is working fine.The waterfall pump failed within 2 days. ...
Dangerman
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 1,144 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 0 •
The End Is NearWho needs the ball to drop on January 1st? The real celebration comes later in the month
Rightwingconspirator
2 weeks ago
Views: 1,648 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 3 •