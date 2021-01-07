The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Invasion of the U.S. Capitol
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Invasion Of The U.S. Capitol — [Explicit Content] The Georgia Runoff; Red Hat insurrectionists invaded the U.S. Capitol building; Trump made this; Rudy called for “trial by combat”; Josh Hawley is a ringleader; Pipe bombs found on Capitol grounds; The FBI is pursuing the culprits; The racial injustice of it; Where were the cops?; Joy Reid’s rant; Joe Scarborough’s rant; Chuck Schumer and other officials call for Trump’s removal; Facebook suspended Trump indefinitely; Some Capitol Police history; Merrick Garland’s back; With Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson; and music by Freekbass and Luke LeBlanc; and more!