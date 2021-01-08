Colbert: Terrified Trump Throws His Riot Mob Under a Bus to Save His Neck (And Get Back on Twitter)
Politics • Views: 2,681
Facing threats of impeachment, and with calls for his resignation coming from even the conservative Wall Street Journal editorial board, the president on Thursday released a video in which he unconvincingly condemned the insurrection he incited, and begrudgingly admitted that a new administration would take office following an orderly transition of power on January 20th. #Colbert #ALateShow #Monologue