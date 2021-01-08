 

Beautifully Warped Blues From Julian Lage: “The Ramble”

Julian Lage’s solo take of “The Ramble” from his improvisation masterclass performance. Jan 3 + 10, 2021 Masterclass tickets: bit.ly
Note: the masterclasses and VIP performances are available to watch on-demand for 4 weeks after airing, so it’s not too late to grab a ticket!

“The Ramble” appears on Julian’s 2018 trio album ‘Modern Lore.’

Stream/buy the GRAMMY-nominated Julian Lage Trio’s latest album ‘Love Hurts’ here: smarturl.it

