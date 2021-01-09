Luca Stricagnoli Is Amazing: Metallica on Acoustic Guitar

YouTube

“Fade To Black” is, in the opinion of many, a very significant song in the development of Metallica. Some identify it as their first slow song and it explores serious themes such as hopelessness and depression. I could have picked many other great songs by Metallica to arrange, but this one was my choice. I am using two guitars: a Standard 6 String and my 7 String Soprano Guitar, placed on the usual keyboard stand. Meg and I wanted to represent the darkness of “Fade To Black” in this video. To do so, not only did we shoot the clip in a black room but I also consumed two rolls of black tape to make my guitars extremely dark (haha). I believe the taping process took me about 4 hours!

As always, thank you so much for following my content!

