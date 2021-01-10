 

A Powerful Song by Grace Potter: “Release”

Buy/Stream your copy of “Daylight” at your favorite music retailer or streaming music provider here: found.ee.

“Release” is off Grace Potter’s album, Daylight, produced by Eric Valentine.

Lyrics:
I know that I caused this pain
I know you can’t let me go
Crying in the midnight rain
Waiting on a miracle

I - I release you
Though it’s hard to
Say the words
And I - I release you
From holding on to
The bridge I burned
I release you
From the darkness
From the love that
We swore was true
I hope that someday
The sun will shine again
And you’ll release me too

Even if I’m in your arms
Even if you touch my skin
I could never change my heart
After being where it’s been

Oh, I - I release you
Though it’s hard to
Say the words
And I - I release you
From holding on to
The bridge I burned
I release you
From the darkness
From the love that
We swore was true
I hope that someday
The sun will shine again
And you’ll release me too

I could never change my heart
After being where it’s been

I release you
From the darkness
From the love that
We swore was true
I hope that someday
The sun will shine again
And you’ll release me too
Oh, you’ll release me too

VIDEO DIRECTOR: Catherine Fordham
PRODUCER: Brandt Rentel
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Brandt Rentel and Melinda Nugent
STORY BY: Catherine Fordham and Jessica Leonard
CINEMETOGRAPHER: Drew Levin
EDITOR: Doug Karr
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Primrose Pictures

PRODUCTION MANAGER: Mike Plotz
1st AD: Abby Zahuranec
STEADICAM OP: Mike Nelson
DRONE PILOT: Colin Lupe
DRONE GIMBAL OP: David Markun
1st AC: Adam Marquez
2nd AC/MEDIA: Sophia Harbo
CAMERA PA: Nick Yoon
G&E PA: Brandon Ellingwood
GAFFER/KEY GRIP: Walter Orsini
GRIP: Dwight Lay
HMUA Artist: Kata Baron
STYLIST: Heather Rest
STYLIST ASSISTANT: Pierette Abegg
SHIBARI ROPE ARTIST: Lief Bound
KEY PA: Bessie Jo Hill
PA/DRIVER: Case Williams
ART PA: Paris Peterson
PROP BOAT CONSTRUCTION: Jeff Morrell
LCSB LIFEGUARD: Matthew Fischer
LCSB LIFEGUARD: Eli Lapidus
MDR LIFEGUARD:Stefan Konstantini
CAMERA BOAT OWNER: Rick Oefinger
CAMERA BOAT CAPTAIN: Jeremy Maltz
BTS PHOTOGRAPHER: Whitner Farrer
SOUND DESIGN / RE-RECORDING MIXER: Elizabeth McClanahan, Heard City
COLOR: Keith Jenson, Technicolor Postworks
SPECIAL THANKS: Paige Haynes, Gloria Pitagorsky (Managing Director, Heard City)

