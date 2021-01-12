Colbert: The Terrorists Who Attacked Congress at the President’s Direction Came Prepared to Kill
Politics • Views: 1,369
Stephen didn’t get a lot of sleep last weekend, as horrific scenes from last week’s violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol played over and again in his head. It now appears clear that the armed mob, who were organized and cheered on by the president and his GOP backers in the House and Senate, came to the nation’s capital prepared to commit acts of violence against members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence.