The Bob Cesca Podcast: Take Away Their Toys
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Take Away Their Toys — [Explicit Language] Buzz is dealing with a family emergency so the great Rocky Mountain Mike — Mike Hardeman from the Stephanie Miller Show is here to fill in; House Democrats introduce an article of impeachment against Trump; Will Trump be removed before the inauguration; The FBI warns of further attacks starting January 16; Alex Jones says he coordinated with the White House; Cumulus Media warns Dan Bongino, Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro, and other Red Hats; “Silencing conservative thought”; Parler is gone; Deutsche Bank severing ties with Trump; The nation is rejecting Trumpism; The DC attorney general; Trump and pardon powers; With music by Rocky Mountain Mike, L-Lo and The Masker of One, and Nick Lutsko; and more!