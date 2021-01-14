The Bob Cesca Podcast: A Whiter Shade of Palin

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

A Whiter Shade Of Palin — [Explicit Content] Donald Trump was impeached a second time; 10 Republicans voted to impeach; 197 Republicans said inciting an insurrection isn’t worthy of impeachment; The Republican Excuses for Trump; Moving boxes seen being loaded into the White House; Trump’s weirdo doctor is dead; McConnell won’t start the trial until the 19th; Trump is refusing to pay Rudy; FBI arrested an insurrectionist who posted about it on Facebook; Navarro makes things worse; Trump’s new video is pathetic and desperate; Why the Republicans need to be canceled; NYC is ending all contracts with the Trump Org; Junior and Eric don’t know how to stand like humans; Ivanka thinks she might be able to run for something; With Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson; And music by Astral Summer and Lonny Paul; and more!