New Feature: Lazy Loading of Embedded Tweets

We’ve been getting a lot of reports here at Lizard Central that LGF members were having crashing problems in the longer comment threads, and after a lot of head-scritching and puzzlement I finally narrowed down the cause to… the embedded tweets.

Twitter’s embedded tweets work like this; when you post the URL of a tweet in a comment, our code calls Twitter’s API and gets a special block of HTML code that includes the text of the tweet, the author’s info, and its creation time. This HTML code is what first appears in a comment; it’s the “un-rendered” version of the tweet.

Once this HTML is placed in a web page, Twitter’s Javascript code (loaded in a file named widgets.js) finds those special blocks of HTML and transforms (or “renders”) them with the Twitter look, and with images, videos, etc.

But Twitter has been messing around with their code for rendering embedded tweets lately, and while it has expanded some of their functionality, the downside is they’ve been getting slower and slower to load. I investigated a bit, and discovered each rendered tweet is now loading no fewer than EIGHT external Javascript files, which probably explains a lot of the slowdown.

All of which leads us to the new feature.

When a page of comments loads now, instead of going through all of them and rendering them, our code stops that automatic rendering and leaves the tweets in their initial “un-rendered” text-only state.

And to let you see the actual fully rendered tweet, a button (that looks like a recycling symbol) is added to our blue action bar beneath the tweet. Click it and the tweet will be rendered by Twitter’s code, which works fast enough when it’s only doing one at a time.

And there’s actually a big advantage to this new approach; long comment threads now finish loading a whole lot faster, and people with limited memory devices like phones and tablets should be able to participate in much longer threads than before.