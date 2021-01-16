 

The Always Amazing Tommy Emmanuel: “I’ve Always Thought of You”

32
Music • Views: 1,986

YouTube

I will post any video Tommy Emmanuel does, because he’s always amazing.

This video was filmed in March 2020 just before the pandemic shutdown. It was filmed in the back of Tommy Emmanuel’s tour bus. This song appears on Tommy’s albums ‘Only” and the ‘Imagine’ EP. Listen to the ‘Imagine EP’ here: slimstyle.lnk.to

Follow Tommy Emmanuel:
[Official Website] tommyemmanuel.com
[Subscribe] goo.gl
[Spotify] open.spotify.com
[Facebook] facebook.com
[Instagram] instagram.com
[Twitter] @tommyemmanuel
[Fan Club] tommyemmanuel.com

