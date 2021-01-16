Pat Metheny’s Abstract Version of “The Girl From Ipanema”

YouTube

Pat Metheny: “What’s It All About” (available June 14th)

“People are often surprised to hear that this is one of the first songs I ever learned, but any beginning guitar student knows about the dreaded “F” chord; the first time you are asked to “barre” two strings together with one finger. For me, in that first week of playing the instrument, it was impossible to make my fingers do that. But by leaving the top string open and not doing the barre, you wind up with an F major seventh chord, which somehow I recognized as being the first chord of the tune I had just heard Astrud Gilberto sing with Stan Getz on TV around that time. I actually liked it better than the straight “F” chord anyway!” - Pat Metheny

After nearly 40 recordings under his own name, this is the first Pat Metheny album where there is not a single Metheny composition represented. This is a personal view of ten classic songs, some very well known, some less so, filtered through the harmonic and melodic ideology of a modern master with a most individual approach.

For more information visit: patmetheny.com | nonesuch.com