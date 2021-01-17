 

Yo-Yo Ma’s #Songsofcomfort: “El Cant Dels Ocells” (Song of the Birds) - Catalan Folk Song

Last May I was in Lima, Peru, where I met some of the amazing artists of the Shipibo-konibo tribe. I learned how their spiritual practices, painting, and singing transmit their profound knowledge of the Amazon across generations. When they first moved to the city, they settled together in Cantagallo, a densely packed neighborhood in the heart of the capital. Like so many, the Cantagallo community is facing tremendous challenges today. This is for them, and for the many millions who don’t have the luxury of distance.
El cant dels ocells (Song of the Birds) #songsofcomfort
🇵🇪
En mayo del año pasado, en Lima (Perú), conocí a grandes artistas de la comunidad Shipibo-konibo. Aprendí sobre sus prácticas espirituales, su pintura, su arte y su música que transmite conocimiento profundo y ancestral de la Amazonía. Cuando ellos se mudaron inicialmente a Lima, se establecieron en Cantagallo, un área pequeña muy cercana al corazón de la capital. Como muchas otras comunidades en el mundo, Cantagallo está enfrentando tremendos desafíos. Esto es para ellos, y para los muchos millones que no tienen el lujo de la distancia que los protege. El cant dels ocells.

This video was originally released on May 20, 2020, as part of Yo-Yo Ma’s #SongsOfComfort project, which was launched at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide comfort in a time of anxiety and fear. The project inspired thousands of people around the world to upload their own songs of comfort in the months that followed.

