GLASYS (Ft. Todd Rundgren): “People”
Stream / Download: fanlink.to
Official music video for “People” from GLASYS’ debut album “Defective Humanity”.
The song features legendary singer songwriter, guitarist and producer Todd Rundgren on vocals (choruses and 3rd verse) and guitar solo.
Video by John Thompson (Ballooga Media).
Song credits:
Music, lyrics, production, vocals and keyboards by Gil Assayas (GLASYS). Created almost entirely with the Sequential Prophet X synthesizer.
Todd Rundgren - vocals and guitar solo.
Amit Erez - rhythm guitars.
Micah Hummel - Drums.
Drum engineering by Sacha Müller.
Mixed by Tony Lash.
Mastered by Kris Crummett.
Todd Rundgren appears courtesy of Cleopatra Records.
Lyrics:
People always after something they don’t have
Once they get that something they don’t want it anymore
Yes I know I’m guilty of this too
But I’m human so I’ll still judge you
People always chasing something they don’t need
Once they find it they don’t even feel fulfilled
Yes I know the change begins within
Distraction and repression, I’m a dreamer too
Why can’t we just be living in the here and now
What does it take to live in the here and now
People always after something they don’t have
Following the carrot on a stick
Once they get it they don’t want it anymore
Yes I know I’m guilty of this too
But I’m human so I’ll still judge you
Why can’t we just be living in the here and now
What does it take to live in the here and now
