GLASYS (Ft. Todd Rundgren): “People”

Official music video for “People” from GLASYS’ debut album “Defective Humanity”.

The song features legendary singer songwriter, guitarist and producer Todd Rundgren on vocals (choruses and 3rd verse) and guitar solo.

Video by John Thompson (Ballooga Media).

Song credits:

Music, lyrics, production, vocals and keyboards by Gil Assayas (GLASYS). Created almost entirely with the Sequential Prophet X synthesizer.

Todd Rundgren - vocals and guitar solo.

Amit Erez - rhythm guitars.

Micah Hummel - Drums.

Drum engineering by Sacha Müller.

Mixed by Tony Lash.

Mastered by Kris Crummett.

Todd Rundgren appears courtesy of Cleopatra Records.

Lyrics:

People always after something they don’t have

Once they get that something they don’t want it anymore

Yes I know I’m guilty of this too

But I’m human so I’ll still judge you

People always chasing something they don’t need

Once they find it they don’t even feel fulfilled

Yes I know the change begins within

Distraction and repression, I’m a dreamer too

Why can’t we just be living in the here and now

What does it take to live in the here and now

People always after something they don’t have

Following the carrot on a stick

Once they get it they don’t want it anymore

Yes I know I’m guilty of this too

But I’m human so I’ll still judge you

Why can’t we just be living in the here and now

What does it take to live in the here and now

