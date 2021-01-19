The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Distribution of Derp
The Distribution Of Derp — [Explicit Language] Trump’s last full day in office; An update about Buzz Burbank; Trump’s night of a 100 pardons; Pardons can be secret; Trump isn’t expected to pardon himself; QAnon discussed infiltrating the National Guard; Maria Bartiromo says Dems instigated the insurrection; Canceling Fox News; Parler is back, using Russian servers; Red Hats think they’re being silenced; Bill Barr and Mitch McConnell and the Great Unremembering; With Rocky Mountain Mike; And music by Skyler Foley and Neverwoz; and more!