The End of a Monster, and the Dawn of a New Day
There were many times in the last 4 years when I had to fight off despair, when everything looked dark and hopeless. Today I feel overwhelming joy, sadness at what was lost, and a cold rage at the monsters of the GOP who literally tried to steal an election.
It isn’t time for reconciliation and unity, because none of those people have faced any consequences for their criminal actions. Unity can only come after accountability.