The Bob Cesca Podcast: Democracy Has Prevailed
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Democracy Has Prevailed — [Explicit Content] We recap the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris; An update from Buzz; Donald is depressed, probably, and that makes us happy; Dems know how to put on a show; The Trump damage; Joe Biden’s accomplishments on Day One; The end of Keystone XL; DACA is restored; The Wall is done; We’re back in the Paris Climate Accords; Ted Cruz is a slippery moron; Rand Paul is deeply paranoid; Trump’s 143 pardons; The impeachment trial; Mike Flynn’s brother might’ve had a part in the insurrection; With Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson; And music by Divided Heaven and Ellis Easley; and more!