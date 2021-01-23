Saturday Jazz: Larnell Lewis, “The City Lights”

YouTube

Larnell Lewis - The City Lights

Written By: Larnell Lewis

Album: Relive the Moment (Upcoming release, December 4th 2020)

Filmed and Recorded at Jukasa Studios (Darren Magierowski and Jill Zimmermann)

My gratitude to everyone involved in this project:

Videography by Thom Varey and Marco Libretti of Varey Sound

Original album tracks recorded at Canterbury Music Company (Jeremy Darby), Thunder Dome Sound (Eddie Bullen), Sam Sound Productions (Samuel Williams), and LLMusic Studios (Larnell Lewis)

Produced & Arranged by Larnell Lewis & Eddie Bullen

All compositions written by Larnell Lewis

William Sperandei - Trumpet

Rob Christian - Tenor Sax

Robi Botos - Piano

Mike Downes - Acoustic Bass

Larnell Lewis - Drums, Keys/Synth

Mixed by John ‘Beetle’ Bailey at The Drive Shed

Mastered by Peter Letros of Wreckhouse Mastering

Art Direction and Design by Jesse Ryan of @fweculturedesign

Photography by Avital Zemer Photography

Clothing/Fashion consultation through Val Andrews at Stylin’ by Val

Project Management by Joy Lapps-Lewis, Siobhan Murphy, and Emma Aurelia

Special thanks to @ontarioartscouncil, @factorcanada, @torontoartscouncil and @ontariocreates for their support!



Larnell proudly endorses Yamaha Electronic and Acoustic Drums, Zildjian Cymbals, Evans Drumheads, Promark Drumsticks, D’Addario musical accessories, LP Latin Percussion, and Prologix Percussion.

Gear List:

