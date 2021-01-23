SongsOfComfort: Yo-Yo Ma and Wu Tong, “Rain Falling From Roof”

YouTube

“Rain Falling from the Roof,” composed by and performed with my dear friend Wu Tong 吳彤. Here’s his story of the music. #songsofcomfort #songsofchange #SDG3 #SDG12 Silkroad

“There is a story from the the Northern Song Dynasty, where a novice monk asks a renowned Zen master about the meaning of Buddhism. The master points to the raindrops falling from the eaves of a roof. The novice monk, after being perplexed for a long time, suddenly experiences an epiphany.

It was during a rainstorm that I first read this story. At that time, the entirety of humankind was dealing with the trials of the coronavirus pandemic. Upon hearing the sound of the falling raindrops, I was reminded that people depend upon peaceful coexistence with each other and with Mother Nature to live in true harmony. No one exists in isolation.”

中国北宋（公元960-公元1127）时期有个禅僧通过雨落屋檐而开悟的故事。一雨日，禅僧请教归省禅师何谓佛法根本要义，归省禅师随即指向正从屋檐滴落的雨滴，困扰很久的禅僧忽然从中体悟到了答案。当即做偈道：“檐头水滴，分明沥沥；打破乾坤，当下心息。”（从屋檐上落下来的雨滴，淅淅沥沥的洒落在地上，这声音打破了时间与空间的表象，让我感受到一颗平等的无差别的心）

也是一个雨后，我读到这个故事，不同的是，我们这个世界正在共同经历着新冠肺炎的考验。我仿佛也听到了那样的雨声，提醒着我们，人与人、人与自然之间是相互关联的，没有谁可以孤立存在。

—

This video was originally released on August 14, 2020, as part of Yo-Yo Ma’s #SongsOfComfort project, which was launched at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide comfort in a time of anxiety and fear. The project inspired thousands of people around the world to upload their own songs of comfort in the months that followed.