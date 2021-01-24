Martha Redbone: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

YouTube

The description doesn’t mention it, but the lyrics of the first song are taken from William Blake’s poem “The Garden of Love.”

Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see some of the most fantastic music I’ll experience all year. Now, given the pandemic’s challenges and the hardening of international borders, NPR Music and globalFEST moved the 2021 edition from the nightclub to your screen of choice and shared the festival with the world. We called it Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST. We presented 16 artists in intimate settings (often behind desks donning globes), all hosted by African superstar Angélique Kidjo.

Martha Redbone performs her Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST performance from her home studio in Brooklyn’s Navy Yards. Native and African-American singer-songwriter Martha Redbone is known for her mix of folk, blues and gospel from her childhood in Harlan County, Ky., which she infuses with the eclectic grit of pre-gentrified Brooklyn. Inheriting the powerful vocal range of her gospel-singing African-American father and the resilient spirit of her mother’s Cherokee, Shawnee and Choctaw culture, Redbone broadens the boundaries of American Roots music.

SET LIST

“The Garden of Love”

“Talk About It”

“The Underdog”

MUSICIANS

Martha Redbone: vocals, percussion

Aaron Whitby: keys

Marvin Sewell: guitars

CREDITS

Producer: Martha Redbone

Video and Audio: Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitby

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bob Boilen

Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith

Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

Tiny Production Team: Kara Frame, Maia Stern

Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

GLOBALFEST TEAM

Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, and Bill Bragin

2021 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin, and Viviana Benitez

Event Producer: Ian Thake

Host: Angélique Kidjo

Social Media Manager: Valerie French

Publicity: Brendan Gilmartin, Chart Room Media

Legal Services: Tamizdat

Legal Services: Duane Morris

Producer: THE OFFICE performing arts + film

Video Production: MODEMA Studios