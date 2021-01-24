Malika Tirolien: “Change Your Life”

YouTube

Malika Tirolien’s new single “CHANGE YOUR LIFE” is out now

Listen: orcd.co

New album HIGHER available early 2021

Pre-order: orcd.co

“CHANGE YOUR LIFE” is a song about the HIGHER SELF trying to take over and showing that true compassion and empathy is embedded inside the heart; it’s a question of letting it take the lead.

Follow Malika Tirolien

YouTube: youtube.com

Facebook: facebook.com

Twitter: @MalikaTirolien

Instagram: instagram.com

Production, Art Direction, Costume Design: Sami Chaouki, Alexis Cousineau

Editor: Sami Chaouki

Director of Photography: Marie Chemin

Dancer/Choreographer: Warda Bredy

Stylists: Nadia Bunyan fir Maison Black Mission and Bérénice Tutin Créations

Hair Stylist: Sami Chaouki

Makeup Artist: Sophie Belisle

Camera Assistant: Eugenie Tutin

VFX Consultant: Jonathan Romain

Filmed At: Espace Transmission

Sponsors: Résonance Café, Maxi and chef Marcelle

Written by Malika Tirolien

Composed by Malika Tirolien

Arranged by Michael League and Malika Tirolien

Malika Tirolien - Vocals, Keyboard

Michael League - Minimoog Bass

Jason Lindner - Keyboard

Frank Locrasto - Keyboard

Philippe L’ Allier - Guitar

Charles Haynes - Drums

Engineered by Nic Hard and Ted Tuthill

Assistant Engineer: Jacob Zacharia

Mixed by Nic Hard

Mastered by Grey Market Mastering

Recorded at Highbreedmusic Studio

With the Great and Appreciated Support of:

Factor Canada, Canada Council of the Arts and Indiegogo funders

LYRICS

Why are you so negative?

Why would you wear such bad vibes

When the world is already full of dirty laundry

Why are you so negative?

Why do you have to be so mean

With yourself, with your kin

Obligating me to intervene

Do you need some food?

Are you lacking some sleep

Do you need a warm embrace?

How can I change your mood

How can i flip your attitude

How can i put a smile on your face?

Can’t you just be cool?

Can’t you just relax and chill

And show me what’s inside your heart

Just be cool

Can’t you just be nice and real and I promise

It will change your life

But you choose to be negative

To pay attention to what you eat

And forget about the shit that comes out of your mouth

You stick to your prerogative

You’re weak enough to lose your temper

When victory is in calm and in unity

I know we all have our battles

I know we all have our flaws

But we were all born pure and perfect

What you miss must be deep

What you need must be essential

For you to be so damn insecure



Can’t you just be cool?

Can’t you just relax and chill

And show me what’s inside your heart

Just be cool

Can’t you just be nice and real and I promise

It will change your life

Follow GroundUP Music

Facebook: facebook.com

Twitter: @groundupmusicny

Instagram: instagram.com

Website: groundupmusic.net