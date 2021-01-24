 

Malika Tirolien: “Change Your Life”

13
Music • Views: 605

YouTube

Malika Tirolien’s new single “CHANGE YOUR LIFE” is out now
Listen: orcd.co

New album HIGHER available early 2021
Pre-order: orcd.co

“CHANGE YOUR LIFE” is a song about the HIGHER SELF trying to take over and showing that true compassion and empathy is embedded inside the heart; it’s a question of letting it take the lead.

Follow Malika Tirolien
YouTube: youtube.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @MalikaTirolien
Instagram: instagram.com

Production, Art Direction, Costume Design: Sami Chaouki, Alexis Cousineau
Editor: Sami Chaouki
Director of Photography: Marie Chemin
Dancer/Choreographer: Warda Bredy
Stylists: Nadia Bunyan fir Maison Black Mission and Bérénice Tutin Créations
Hair Stylist: Sami Chaouki
Makeup Artist: Sophie Belisle
Camera Assistant: Eugenie Tutin
VFX Consultant: Jonathan Romain
Filmed At: Espace Transmission
Sponsors: Résonance Café, Maxi and chef Marcelle

Written by Malika Tirolien
Composed by Malika Tirolien
Arranged by Michael League and Malika Tirolien

Malika Tirolien - Vocals, Keyboard
Michael League - Minimoog Bass
Jason Lindner - Keyboard
Frank Locrasto - Keyboard
Philippe L’ Allier - Guitar
Charles Haynes - Drums

Engineered by Nic Hard and Ted Tuthill
Assistant Engineer: Jacob Zacharia
Mixed by Nic Hard
Mastered by Grey Market Mastering
Recorded at Highbreedmusic Studio

With the Great and Appreciated Support of:
Factor Canada, Canada Council of the Arts and Indiegogo funders

LYRICS
Why are you so negative?
Why would you wear such bad vibes
When the world is already full of dirty laundry

Why are you so negative?
Why do you have to be so mean
With yourself, with your kin
Obligating me to intervene

Do you need some food?
Are you lacking some sleep
Do you need a warm embrace?
How can I change your mood
How can i flip your attitude
How can i put a smile on your face?

Can’t you just be cool?
Can’t you just relax and chill
And show me what’s inside your heart
Just be cool
Can’t you just be nice and real and I promise
It will change your life

But you choose to be negative
To pay attention to what you eat
And forget about the shit that comes out of your mouth

You stick to your prerogative
You’re weak enough to lose your temper
When victory is in calm and in unity

I know we all have our battles
I know we all have our flaws
But we were all born pure and perfect
What you miss must be deep
What you need must be essential
For you to be so damn insecure

Can’t you just be cool?
Can’t you just relax and chill
And show me what’s inside your heart
Just be cool
Can’t you just be nice and real and I promise
It will change your life

Follow GroundUP Music
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @groundupmusicny
Instagram: instagram.com
Website: groundupmusic.net

