Yo-Yo Ma and Kayhan Kalhor: “Morgh E Sahar” by Ostad Morteza Naydavoud
I have to admit I’ll post anything that comes from Yo-Yo Ma, because it’s always the best of the best.
With my dear friend Kayhan Kalhor “Morgh e Sahar” (Bird of the Dawn) by Ostad Morteza Naydavoud #songsofcomfort #songsofchange
برای ایران بهمراه دوست عزیزم کیهان کلهر. مرغ سحر ساخته استاد مرتضی نی داوود
#مرتضی_نی_داوود
#ایران
#یو_یو_ما
#مرغ_سحر
#کیهان_کلهر
—
This video was originally released on July14, 2020, as part of Yo-Yo Ma’s #SongsOfComfort project, which was launched at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide comfort in a time of anxiety and fear. The project inspired thousands of people around the world to upload their own songs of comfort in the months that followed.