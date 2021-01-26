The Bob Cesca Podcast: Keeping Up With the Conways
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Keeping Up With The Conways — [Explicit Language] Big trouble for Kellyanne Conway; Topless photo of Conway’s underage daughter shows up on Kellyanne’s Twitter Fleet; Set up for a reality show?; Trump plotted to oust the acting Attorney General to overturn the Georgia election results; Trump’s impeachment lawyer is a childhood friend of Bob’s; Matt Gaetz doesn’t understand impeachment; The storming of the SCIF; Nikki Haley wants us to give Trump a break; Another property drops Trump’s name; The NYT and Biden’s Rolex; McConnell caves on power sharing deal; Kayleigh to Fox News; Sarah Huckabee Sanders running for governor; With Rocky Mountain Mike; and music by Elijah Bone and Rene Trossman; and more!