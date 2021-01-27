The Bob Cesca Interview: Mary Trump Returns
Mary Trump Returns — [Explicit Language] Mary is of course a clinical psychologist and the niece of the ex-president. She's also the author of the must-read book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man. You can follow Mary's work and her brilliant political commentary on Twitter @MaryLTrump. Today we'll talk about the insurrection and its aftermath, frustrations with the Senate, how Uncle Donald is coping with losing the election, and a lot more.