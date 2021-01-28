 

VIDEO: Pelosi Slams Republican Response to Marjorie Taylor Greene: “The Enemy Within”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed House Republican leaders for not doing more to rebuke GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia over her shocking rhetoric and past statements, saying the focus must be on leadership.

“What I’m concerned about is the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives, who is willing to overlook, ignore those statements,” Pelosi said at her weekly news conference, days after CNN reported Greene repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians — including Pelosi — in 2018 and 2019 before being elected to Congress. The statements were part a CNN KFile review of hundreds of posts and comments from Greene’s Facebook page.

Greene is also facing criticism for a video of her confronting Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg before she was elected to Congress went viral Wednesday. And last week, other students who survived the Parkland, Florida, school shooting and families of the victims are calling for Greene’s resignation, after comments surfaced that showed her agreeing with people who said the 2018 shooting was a “false flag” operation, remarks Pelosi called special attention to Thursday. The California Democrat also criticized Greene’s placement on the House Committee on Education and Labor.

“Assigning her to the Education Committee when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School, when she has mocked the killing of teenagers in high school at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school — what could they be thinking?” Pelosi asked Thursday. “Or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing? It’s absolutely appalling, and I think the focus has to be on the Republican leadership of this House of Representatives for the disregard they have for the death of those children.”
