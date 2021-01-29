 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: CNBC Is the New Cocaine

155
Politics

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

CNBC Is The New Cocaine — [Explicit Content] Bob parted ways with Salon; We explain the GameStop stock market debacle; Shorting a stock should be illegal; Watching CNBC is like doing rails of cocaine; DHS issues a national terrorism advisory; They’re coming for Republicans, too; White Supremacists in the House of Representatives; Debating politics has become physically dangerous; Jimmy Dore defends insurrectionists from being de-platformed; There have been three pro-Trump insurrections since October 2019; With Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson; And music by Sound of Science and If By Whiskey; and more!

