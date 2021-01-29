Rachael Price in Paradise: Nobody’s Stopping You Now [Acoustic in the Garden]
“Nobody’s Stopping You Now” from the new Lake Street Dive album Obviously
Out March 12th on Nonesuch Records
Pre-Order Obviously NOW: smarturl.it
Over the summer, Rachael was fortunate to spend some time on a beautiful remote island off the western coast of Canada. Her pals Elise Boeur and Adam Iredale-Gray were kind enough to learn Nobody’s Stopping You Now for one of our livestreams. Here we are in Elise’s verdant garden (from which she partook of many tasty things!) which doubled as the livest of tracking rooms at Fiddlehead Studio!
Shot and edited by Taylor Ashton
Audio recorded and edited by Adam Iredale-Gray
LYRICS
Lay down girl
The summer’s coming on
Take off your make up and take off your shoes
Trade in a dress for something over sized
And let your mind go wherever you choose
Don’t try to be a woman anymore
Nobody’s taught you how
Skin your knees and throw punches in the air
Nobody’s stopping you now
It’s okay to step away from the crowd
Nobody’s stopping you now
You’re on the cusp of an obsession
Time is not on your side
All winter slaving for perfection
But somehow you’re never satisfied
That hunger will last you for a lifetime
Until you learn how to set it down
Sip the nectar from the honeysuckle bush
Nobody’s stopping you now
It’s okay to let the real you out
Nobody’s stopping you now
Lay down girl and rest your weary head
I know you’ll make it through somehow
Dip your toes down deep into the river bed
Nobody’s stopping you now
It’s okay to say it right out loud
Nobody’s stopping you now