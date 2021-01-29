Rachael Price in Paradise: Nobody’s Stopping You Now [Acoustic in the Garden]

YouTube

“Nobody’s Stopping You Now” from the new Lake Street Dive album Obviously

Out March 12th on Nonesuch Records

Over the summer, Rachael was fortunate to spend some time on a beautiful remote island off the western coast of Canada. Her pals Elise Boeur and Adam Iredale-Gray were kind enough to learn Nobody’s Stopping You Now for one of our livestreams. Here we are in Elise’s verdant garden (from which she partook of many tasty things!) which doubled as the livest of tracking rooms at Fiddlehead Studio!

Shot and edited by Taylor Ashton

Audio recorded and edited by Adam Iredale-Gray

LYRICS

Lay down girl

The summer’s coming on

Take off your make up and take off your shoes

Trade in a dress for something over sized

And let your mind go wherever you choose

Don’t try to be a woman anymore

Nobody’s taught you how

Skin your knees and throw punches in the air

Nobody’s stopping you now

It’s okay to step away from the crowd

Nobody’s stopping you now

You’re on the cusp of an obsession

Time is not on your side

All winter slaving for perfection

But somehow you’re never satisfied

That hunger will last you for a lifetime

Until you learn how to set it down

Sip the nectar from the honeysuckle bush

Nobody’s stopping you now

It’s okay to let the real you out

Nobody’s stopping you now

Lay down girl and rest your weary head

I know you’ll make it through somehow

Dip your toes down deep into the river bed

Nobody’s stopping you now

It’s okay to say it right out loud

Nobody’s stopping you now

