 

Allison Young: “Mushaboom”

Happy folks!

This is a song that has always made me feel better if I’m feeling down. I hope you liked it.

“Mushaboom” is the first single released by indie pop singer Feist from her album Let It Die. It was released November 23, 2004 by Universal International,

My Patreon (AKA the hip and cool place where you can download all of my music from my videos!):
- patreon.com

My instruments:
-Jasmine Classical

Mic details:
-Voice: -1920’s Lifetime Spring Microphone with Sennheiser 402/1 capsule

Video Details:
-Shot on my iPhone 12 and edited with VideoLeap

Mix:
-SSL 2+ USB Audio Interface
-Mixed on Garageband

!!Dress is from Pre To Post Modern Vintage here in Nashville, Tennessee! It’s from the 1940’s and is handmade!!
______________________________________
End song credits:
George Street Shuffle by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (creativecommons.org)
Source: incompetech.com
Artist: incompetech.com
______________________________________

Find me elsewhere:

Instagram: instagram.com
Bandcamp: allisonyoung.bandcamp.com
You can find my original music on all streaming platforms!

~Virtual Tip Jar:
PayPal: paypal.me
Venmo: @allisonnlovess

Wishing you health and happiness,
Xo

