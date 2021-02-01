Killer Session: Elise Trouw w/ Scary Pockets, “Lean On”
I’d post this video just for Sam Wilkes’s head movements while playing incredibly funky bass lines, but Elise Trouw is totally awesome too, as usual, even when she’s just singing instead of simultaneously playing half a dozen instruments.
GEAR LIST
GTR: black Mustang
Keys: prophet 6, 60s wurly
Bass: 60s bass Sam Wilkes
Drums: SPD SX
Vocal: u47
MCI JH400
A cover of Major Lazer’s “Lean On” by Scary Pockets & Elise Trouw.
CREDITS
Elise Trouw | Lead Vocals
Sam Wilkes | Bass
Kyle Crane | Drums
Ryan Lerman | Guitar
Jack Conte | Keys
Brian Green | Producer, Guitar, Synths, Percussion
Caleb Parker | Audio
Mike Dempsey | Director
Ricky Chavez | DP
Joey Graziano, Sammy Rothman, Ricky Chavez | Camera Operators
Sammy Rothman | Grip
Joonas Cohen | Tech
Scott Clowers | Addt’l Production
Keith Sadural | Addt’l Production
Recorded Live at Valentine Studios in Los Angeles, CA.
About Scary Pockets
We are Scary Pockets, a funk band that releases weekly music videos, in pursuit of the funk. Scary Pockets is Ryan Lerman and Jack Conte, with the help and support from a rotating roster of the best session musicians in the LA area. Make sure to subscribe and enable ALL notifications!