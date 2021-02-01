 

Killer Session: Elise Trouw w/ Scary Pockets, “Lean On”

I’d post this video just for Sam Wilkes’s head movements while playing incredibly funky bass lines, but Elise Trouw is totally awesome too, as usual, even when she’s just singing instead of simultaneously playing half a dozen instruments.

Ok, here’s the deal: we buy a lot of our gear from reverb.com. It turns out that they have an affiliate program - every time someone clicks on the link below and buys something, Scary Pockets actually gets paid a small affiliate fee. So we hope that the gear list below not only gives you a sense of the equipment we use to make music, but that it actually helps Scary Pockets build a sustainable business as well. That said, ENJOY:
GEAR LIST
GTR: black Mustang
Keys: prophet 6, 60s wurly
Bass: 60s bass Sam Wilkes
Drums: SPD SX
Vocal: u47
MCI JH400

A cover of Major Lazer’s “Lean On” by Scary Pockets & Elise Trouw.

CREDITS
Elise Trouw | Lead Vocals
Sam Wilkes | Bass
Kyle Crane | Drums
Ryan Lerman | Guitar
Jack Conte | Keys
Brian Green | Producer, Guitar, Synths, Percussion

Caleb Parker | Audio
Mike Dempsey | Director
Ricky Chavez | DP
Joey Graziano, Sammy Rothman, Ricky Chavez | Camera Operators
Sammy Rothman | Grip
Joonas Cohen | Tech
Scott Clowers | Addt’l Production
Keith Sadural | Addt’l Production

Recorded Live at Valentine Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

About Scary Pockets
We are Scary Pockets, a funk band that releases weekly music videos, in pursuit of the funk. Scary Pockets is Ryan Lerman and Jack Conte, with the help and support from a rotating roster of the best session musicians in the LA area. Make sure to subscribe and enable ALL notifications! 

