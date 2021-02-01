Killer Session: Elise Trouw w/ Scary Pockets, “Lean On”

YouTube

I’d post this video just for Sam Wilkes’s head movements while playing incredibly funky bass lines, but Elise Trouw is totally awesome too, as usual, even when she’s just singing instead of simultaneously playing half a dozen instruments.

GEAR LIST

GTR: black Mustang

Keys: prophet 6, 60s wurly

Bass: 60s bass Sam Wilkes

Drums: SPD SX

Vocal: u47

MCI JH400

A cover of Major Lazer’s “Lean On” by Scary Pockets & Elise Trouw.

CREDITS

Elise Trouw | Lead Vocals

Sam Wilkes | Bass

Kyle Crane | Drums

Ryan Lerman | Guitar

Jack Conte | Keys

Brian Green | Producer, Guitar, Synths, Percussion

Caleb Parker | Audio

Mike Dempsey | Director

Ricky Chavez | DP

Joey Graziano, Sammy Rothman, Ricky Chavez | Camera Operators

Sammy Rothman | Grip

Joonas Cohen | Tech

Scott Clowers | Addt’l Production

Keith Sadural | Addt’l Production

Recorded Live at Valentine Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

About Scary Pockets

We are Scary Pockets, a funk band that releases weekly music videos, in pursuit of the funk. Scary Pockets is Ryan Lerman and Jack Conte, with the help and support from a rotating roster of the best session musicians in the LA area. Make sure to subscribe and enable ALL notifications!

