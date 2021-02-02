The Bob Cesca Podcast: Fauci Ouchy
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Fauci Ouchy — [Explicit Language] Buzz returns to the show in two weeks; Correction from last week; Bob refuses to use the phrase ‘Faucy Ouchy’; Trump’s new legal team is linked to Cosby and Jeffrey Epstein; We recap the New York Times report about Trump’s involvement with the insurrection; A fight nearly broke out in the White House; Barr told Trump he refused to ‘manufacture evidence’; Trump decided to block the congressional counting of the votes; It was Trump who wanted to march to the Capitol; Trump’s Pentagon disarmed DC National Guard; Alex Jones helped; With Rocky Mountain Mike subbing for Buzz Burbank; And music by Tim Panella and Lizanne Knott; and more!