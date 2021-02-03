 

Adrian Belew Power Trio in Germany, 10 Years Ago: “Three of a Perfect Pair”

164
Music • Views: 1,723

YouTube

Found this gem on YouTube - a German Rockpalast appearance by the Adrian Belew Power Trio. It begins with a short interview in which Adrian explains how he met ace sibling musicians Julie and Eric Slick, then gets into a serious jam on the tune Belew made famous with King Crimson, “Three of a Perfect Pair.” It’s much heavier, rockier and more intense than the Crimson version, and Adrian is amazing as always. What a band.

A.B. : «So Eric and Julie entered my life. They were 19 and 20 y.o., they were like a breath of fresh air; brilliant, very smart people They don’t have any of the problems that you encounter sometimes… they are not into drug disorders, they are not jaded about music business, you know… they just really want to play music…»

Adrian Belew Power Trio
Adrian Belew : guit - voc
Julie Slick : bass
Eric Slick : drums

