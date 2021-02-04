The Bob Cesca Podcast: Saluting the Golden Toilet
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Saluting The Golden Toilet — [Explicit Content] Fox News is being sued for election disinformation; Marjorie Taylor Greene told her followers to flood government buildings; Republicans favor Greene over Liz Cheney; Insurrectionists Richard Barnett and Jenny Cudd hit with multiple federal charges; Trump, Fox News, and COVID; Fox News didn’t cover the Sicknick memorial; Fox News disinformation can’t coexist with the republic; Judge orders Trump tax returns to be handed over to the NY AG; Kyle Rittenhouse disappeared; Ricky Schroeder is screwed; Space Force; With Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson; And music by Freekbass and Richard Turgeon; and more!