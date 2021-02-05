Fox Drops Dobbs: Lou Dobbs Fired From Cable News for the Second Time

Since I wrote a short article about it 11 years ago when CNN got tired of Lou Dobbs promoting Birtherism and fired his conspiracy-peddling ass, I thought I should write another one now that even Fox News thinks he’s a liability: Fox News cancels longtime host Lou Dobbs’ show.

Fox News has canceled “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” the program hosted by television’s staunchest supporter of Donald Trump and of his assertions of voter fraud in the 2020 election, The Times has learned. Dobbs’ program, which airs twice nightly at 5 and 7 p.m. Eastern on the Fox Business Network, will have its final airing Friday, according to a Fox News representative who confirmed the cancellation. Starting next week, the program will be called “Fox Business Tonight,” with rotating substitute hosts Jackie DeAngelis and David Asman, who filled in for Dobbs on Friday.

Something tells me the defamation suit filed by the Smartmatic voting machine company against Fox News and yes, Lou Dobbs (among others) may have had something to do with this decision.

That suit may be the most entertaining legal document ever written, by the way, so I think I’ll include it here. First sentence of the introduction: