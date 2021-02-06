Jim Hoft, Known as the “Stupidest Man on the Internet,” Suspended by Twitter

He’s been at it for many years, spreading lies and conspiracy theories and bigotry from white supremacist websites, and helping push it into mainstream conservatism (which they don’t resist very much, of course). In the Trump era, his gutter-level hate site was actually granted White House press credentials, because his deranged, dim-witted, sycophantic writing style appealed to the narcissist in chief.

But today the ship of the fabled Stupidest Man on the Internet has run aground. Jim Hoft has joined the Choir Invisible. He is now one of The Deplatformed. Permanently suspended. Where’s Jim? I don’t know, I can’t see him any more.

Hey now. I had a column in TweetDeck for Jim Hoft’s brand of extra-dumb bad craziness and suddenly it was empty. So I checked his profile page and it’s true. This freaking decades-long plague on the Internet has been deplatformed. pic.twitter.com/Yg0EuzcwzT — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) February 6, 2021

Jim Hoft had a verified account with 375,233 followers when the ban hammer struck. pic.twitter.com/OLQhaKVPZJ — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) February 6, 2021

If you use the LGF search tool for “hoft,” you’ll get an idea of how prolific and relentless this weird, twisted guy has been for two decades. And Fox News has picked up dozens of his “BREAKING WOW BOOM” stories, which almost always turn out to be dishonest, or distorted, or completely made up.

So long, Jim, you will absolutely not be missed from Twitter.