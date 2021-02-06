Jon Gomm: The Ghost Inside You

YouTube

From the album The Faintest Idea: Listen or buy vinyl / CD / T-shirt / Deluxe Edition book/DVD version at jongomm.lnk.to

Guitar Tab with full walkthrough from jongomm.com

Listen on Spotify: sptfy.com

Miscarriage is devastating. So difficult to understand. It’s like grieving in reverse: Instead of memories, you have hopes to hold on to. Who are you mourning?

I believe in a soul - I have to now - in as much as something to represent the difference between being alive, or inert. The force that is at the source of every person, the fundamental burning core. That place inside us where, when we are totally alone and in darkness, we are all the same. And, being the same, never truly alone.

This music was written in a blur after driving home from an abandoned tour in Germany to collapse inward in grief. I’m sorry to everyone I let down then. I can remember the hour or so it took to write only as a single snapshot from outside myself.

It is dedicated with constant love to a life never lived. I wish we’d got to meet you.

________________

________________

Video filmed by The Samsara Collective at Niamos Radical Arts Theatre, Manchester, England.

Synths, effects and production by Andy Sorenson.

Audio mastered by Tom Woodhead.

Kscope records kscopemusic.com

AMF publishing amfmusicpublishing.com