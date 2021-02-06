Jon Gomm: The Ghost Inside You
From the album The Faintest Idea: Listen or buy vinyl / CD / T-shirt / Deluxe Edition book/DVD version at jongomm.lnk.to
Guitar Tab with full walkthrough from jongomm.com
Listen on Spotify: sptfy.com
Miscarriage is devastating. So difficult to understand. It’s like grieving in reverse: Instead of memories, you have hopes to hold on to. Who are you mourning?
I believe in a soul - I have to now - in as much as something to represent the difference between being alive, or inert. The force that is at the source of every person, the fundamental burning core. That place inside us where, when we are totally alone and in darkness, we are all the same. And, being the same, never truly alone.
This music was written in a blur after driving home from an abandoned tour in Germany to collapse inward in grief. I’m sorry to everyone I let down then. I can remember the hour or so it took to write only as a single snapshot from outside myself.
It is dedicated with constant love to a life never lived. I wish we’d got to meet you.
________________
Here’s all the gear I used. If you wanna buy any of it, if you use any of the links below then I get a small commission:
The new Ibanez JGM10 guitar - Pre-order UK / EU: tinyurl.com
Pre-order USA: anrdoezrs.net
Blackstar Sonnet 60 acoustic amplifier
USA: tkqlhce.com
UK / EU: bit.ly
Fishman Rare Earth Blend pickup system
USA: jdoqocy.com
UK / EU: bit.ly
Boss OC-5 octave pedal
USA: tkqlhce.com
UK / EU: bit.ly
Zoom MS70CDR Multistomp effects pedal
USA: tkqlhce.com
UK / EU: bit.ly
Newtone Jon Gomm signature guitar strings
newtonestrings.com
Sontronics SOLO vocal mic
bit.ly
TC-Helicon Voicelive 3 guitar & vocal multi-effects pedal
bit.ly
MOTU Ultralite AVB mixer/interface
bit.ly
Klotz cables
________________
Video filmed by The Samsara Collective at Niamos Radical Arts Theatre, Manchester, England.
Synths, effects and production by Andy Sorenson.
Audio mastered by Tom Woodhead.
Kscope records kscopemusic.com
AMF publishing amfmusicpublishing.com