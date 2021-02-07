Ze Frank’s True Facts: The Incredible Tardigrade, Nature’s Weirdest Animal
True Facts Shirts: ze-true-store.myshopify.com
Patreon: patreon.com
Sign up for Curiosity Stream: curiositystream.com
CREDITS:
This video was made in collaboration with Benedikt Pleyer, who is a gifted microscopist and has a wonderful contagious passion for discovering the incredible worlds that exist all around us. He has introduced me to all sorts of new creatures and I am fortunate to have met him.
instagram.com
Kita Williams reached out to me almost a year ago with her amazing Tardigrade footage, and I am so happy that she did. She has a knack for capturing these animals in way that gives them so much personality!
twitter.com
Bob Goldstein runs a lab at UNC Chapel Hill and has done incredible work on the Tardigrade (and much more.) He was kind enough to review my work to make sure I didn’t screw the science up too much! I wish I could have included more of his work on the evolution of Tardigrades - but I hope to do that in a future episode on arthropods.
goldsteinlab.weebly.com
Thank you to the following for publishing their images
under the CC license, it is a huge contribution to
science communication.
Water bear (tardigrade), Hypsibius dujardini,
scanning electron micrograph by
Bob Goldstein and Vicky Madden.
Scanning electron micrograph of active hydrated
Echiniscoides sigismundi by Thomas L. Sørensen-Hygum,
Robyn M. Stuart, Aslak Jørgensen & Nadja Møbjerg.
New Echiniscidae (Heterotardigrada) from Amber
Mountain (Northern Madagascar) by Gąsiorek P, Vončina K (2019)
Thank you to all of my Patreon patrons for the
patience, support and feedback
MUSIC:
SoundCloud
“BackBay Lounge” by
Kevin MacLeod
incompetech.com
Additional footage used under
license from: