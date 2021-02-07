Ze Frank’s True Facts: The Incredible Tardigrade, Nature’s Weirdest Animal

YouTube

True Facts Shirts: ze-true-store.myshopify.com

Patreon: patreon.com

Sign up for Curiosity Stream: curiositystream.com

CREDITS:

This video was made in collaboration with Benedikt Pleyer, who is a gifted microscopist and has a wonderful contagious passion for discovering the incredible worlds that exist all around us. He has introduced me to all sorts of new creatures and I am fortunate to have met him.

instagram.com

Kita Williams reached out to me almost a year ago with her amazing Tardigrade footage, and I am so happy that she did. She has a knack for capturing these animals in way that gives them so much personality!

twitter.com

Bob Goldstein runs a lab at UNC Chapel Hill and has done incredible work on the Tardigrade (and much more.) He was kind enough to review my work to make sure I didn’t screw the science up too much! I wish I could have included more of his work on the evolution of Tardigrades - but I hope to do that in a future episode on arthropods.

goldsteinlab.weebly.com

Thank you to the following for publishing their images

under the CC license, it is a huge contribution to

science communication.

Water bear (tardigrade), Hypsibius dujardini,

scanning electron micrograph by

Bob Goldstein and Vicky Madden.

Scanning electron micrograph of active hydrated

Echiniscoides sigismundi by Thomas L. Sørensen-Hygum,

Robyn M. Stuart, Aslak Jørgensen & Nadja Møbjerg.

New Echiniscidae (Heterotardigrada) from Amber

Mountain (Northern Madagascar) by Gąsiorek P, Vončina K (2019)

Thank you to all of my Patreon patrons for the

patience, support and feedback

MUSIC:

SoundCloud

“BackBay Lounge” by

Kevin MacLeod

incompetech.com

Additional footage used under

license from:

pond5.com

shutterstock.com