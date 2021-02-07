Brand New Foo Fighters: “No Son of Mine”
This one slams hard.
Foo Fighters // Medicine At Midnight // The New Album
Out Now! // foofighters.co
No Son Of Mine // Featuring new live audio recorded at Studio 606
Animation Director: Emlyn Davies
Live Action Director: Danny Clinch
Producer: Nicholas Robespierre
Production: Bomper Studio (bomperstudio.com)
___
No Son Of Mine
No son of mine will ever do
The work of villains, the will of fools
If you believe it
It must be true
No son of mine
No son of mine
No son of mine will ever need to beg forgiveness
No wicked deed
Head full of evil, heart full of greed
No son of mine
No son of mine
Here we are
Living dead
Hand to God with one foot in the grave
Age of lost innocence
Don’t forget what your good book says
No son of mine
No son of mine will ever be
Under the power vested in thee
March into slaughter down on his knees
No son of mine
No son of mine
Here we are
Living dead
Hand to God with one foot in the grave
Age of lost innocence
Don’t forget what your good book says
No son of mine
No son of mine will ever say
Words of illusion, oh this I pray
Heretofore taking my name in vain
No son of mine
No son of mine
Here we are
Living dead
Hand to God with one foot in the grave
Age of lost innocence
Don’t forget what your good book says
No son of mine