Brand New Foo Fighters: “No Son of Mine”

Foo Fighters // Medicine At Midnight // The New Album

Out Now! // foofighters.co

No Son Of Mine // Featuring new live audio recorded at Studio 606

Animation Director: Emlyn Davies

Live Action Director: Danny Clinch

Producer: Nicholas Robespierre

Production: Bomper Studio (bomperstudio.com)

No Son Of Mine

No son of mine will ever do

The work of villains, the will of fools

If you believe it

It must be true

No son of mine

No son of mine

No son of mine will ever need to beg forgiveness

No wicked deed

Head full of evil, heart full of greed

No son of mine

No son of mine

Here we are

Living dead

Hand to God with one foot in the grave

Age of lost innocence

Don’t forget what your good book says

No son of mine

No son of mine will ever be

Under the power vested in thee

March into slaughter down on his knees

No son of mine

No son of mine

Here we are

Living dead

Hand to God with one foot in the grave

Age of lost innocence

Don’t forget what your good book says

No son of mine

No son of mine will ever say

Words of illusion, oh this I pray

Heretofore taking my name in vain

No son of mine

No son of mine

Here we are

Living dead

Hand to God with one foot in the grave

Age of lost innocence

Don’t forget what your good book says

No son of mine

