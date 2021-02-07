Right Wing Hatebloggers Falling Like Flies: The Pamela Geller Edition

Yesterday it was Jim Hoft, today it’s anti-Muslim fanatic Pamela Geller’s turn to be permanently suspended from Twitter.

They survived for years on Twitter, getting verified badges while spreading hatred, bigotry, and conspiracy theories, but when they signed on to promote Donald Trump and the GOP’s Big Lie about the 2020 election, Twitter brought the hammer down. It wasn’t all that other stuff, it was helping Trump try to steal the election.

One has to wonder if all this Twitter housecleaning was prompted by the voting machine lawsuits.

Whoa, another OG right wing lunatic bites the dust. https://t.co/P18TkVYwqm — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) February 7, 2021