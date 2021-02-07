Yo-Yo Ma: Rachamaninoff’s Vocalise in Honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
In honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, my friend Sara Wolfensohn and I contributed a performance of Rachmaninoff’s Vocalise to “The Eternal Aria,” a virtual musical shiva.
May her memory be a blessing.
—
This video was originally released on September 21, 2020, as part of Yo-Yo Ma’s #SongsOfComfort project, which was launched at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide comfort in a time of anxiety and fear. The project inspired thousands of people around the world to upload their own songs of comfort in the months that followed.