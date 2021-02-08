Read: Trump’s Deranged Impeachment Brief

The worst president in US history has filed his brief for the Senate impeachment trial, and of course it’s chock full of bad craziness, including claims that “anti-Trump groups primarily perpetrated” the insurrection — citing as evidence none other than the Stupidest, Most Dishonest Blogger on the Internet, Gateway Pundit.

You didn’t expect anything else, did you? At this point reading Trump’s lawyers’ bizarre defenses is like dimly remembering a terrible nightmare.

Here’s Trump’s brief:

And here’s the House Democrats’ response:

And now, a professor cited in the brief says it drastically misrepresented his opinion.

Trump’s brief cites my 2001 article on late impeachment a lot: https://t.co/ozArTm1aVeThe article favored late impeachability, but it set out all the evidence I found on both sides—lots for them to use.But in several places, they misrepresent what I wrote quite badly.1/4 — Brian Kalt (@ProfBrianKalt) February 8, 2021

One odd thing they do is cite me citing other sources instead of just citing those sources (e.g., p.17 & n.47). Another more problematic thing: they suggest that I was endorsing an argument when what I actually did was note that argument—and reject it (e.g., p.21 n.57).2/4 — Brian Kalt (@ProfBrianKalt) February 8, 2021

There are multiple examples of such flat-out misrepresentations. The worst is page 30. They write, “When a President is no longer in office, the objective of an impeachment ceases.”79N.79 starts: “Kalt at 66.”What I actually wrote on 66 (discussion continuing onto 67):3/4 pic.twitter.com/7zGKNPaxM2 — Brian Kalt (@ProfBrianKalt) February 8, 2021