 

Read: Trump's Deranged Impeachment Brief

102
Politics

The worst president in US history has filed his brief for the Senate impeachment trial, and of course it’s chock full of bad craziness, including claims that “anti-Trump groups primarily perpetrated” the insurrection — citing as evidence none other than the Stupidest, Most Dishonest Blogger on the Internet, Gateway Pundit.

You didn’t expect anything else, did you? At this point reading Trump’s lawyers’ bizarre defenses is like dimly remembering a terrible nightmare.

Here’s Trump’s brief:

And here’s the House Democrats’ response:

UPDATE at 2/8/21 11:03:16 am by Charles Johnson

And now, a professor cited in the brief says it drastically misrepresented his opinion.

