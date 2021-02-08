Scary Pockets: A Killer Jamiroquai/John Mayer Mashup Ft. Jacob Luttrell

YouTube

GEAR LIST

GEAR LIST

Keys: 60s Wurli, Prophet 6

Guitar: Baranik RE-1

Drums: Sonor Kit, 20s Ludwig Brass Snare

Bass: Fender Mustang

Guitar Amps: Kalamazoo 2, Fender Harvard

Mics:

Drums: AKG D12 (Kick), Neumann U47 Fet (Kick), SM57 (Snr), KM56 (Snr), KM54 (Hat), U67 (Overheads),

Gtr Amps: Royer 121, SM57, AEA Ku5A, Sennheiser 441

Vocal: Mojave MA 1000

Preamps: Neve 1073

Compressors: Distressors: Kick/Snr, Neve 33609: OH, DBX 160: Bass, 1176, LA-3A: GTR, LA-2A: Wurly/Vox

A cover of Jamiroquai’s “Virtual Insanity” by Scary Pockets & Jacob Luttrell.

CREDITS

Guitar - Ryan Lerman

Keys - Jack Conte

Bass - Anna Butterss

Drums - Lemar Carter

DP - Ricky Chavez

PA - Rachel McGowan

Director - Mike Dempsey

Camera Operators - Sammy Rothman, Alex Humphrey

Set Design - KJ Sadural

Tech - Joonas Cohen

Video Editor - Adam Kritzberg

Engineer - Caleb Parker

Asst. Engineer - Chad Gordon

Mixing/Mastering - Craig Polasko

Recorded Live at EastWest Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

About Scary Pockets

We are Scary Pockets, a funk band that releases weekly music videos, in pursuit of the funk. Scary Pockets is Ryan Lerman and Jack Conte, with the help and support from a rotating roster of the best session musicians in the LA area. Make sure to subscribe and enable ALL notifications!

