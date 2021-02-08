Scary Pockets: A Killer Jamiroquai/John Mayer Mashup Ft. Jacob Luttrell
GEAR LIST
Keys: 60s Wurli, Prophet 6
Guitar: Baranik RE-1
Drums: Sonor Kit, 20s Ludwig Brass Snare
Bass: Fender Mustang
Guitar Amps: Kalamazoo 2, Fender Harvard
Mics:
Drums: AKG D12 (Kick), Neumann U47 Fet (Kick), SM57 (Snr), KM56 (Snr), KM54 (Hat), U67 (Overheads),
Gtr Amps: Royer 121, SM57, AEA Ku5A, Sennheiser 441
Vocal: Mojave MA 1000
Preamps: Neve 1073
Compressors: Distressors: Kick/Snr, Neve 33609: OH, DBX 160: Bass, 1176, LA-3A: GTR, LA-2A: Wurly/Vox
A cover of Jamiroquai’s “Virtual Insanity” by Scary Pockets & Jacob Luttrell.
CREDITS
Guitar - Ryan Lerman
Keys - Jack Conte
Bass - Anna Butterss
Drums - Lemar Carter
DP - Ricky Chavez
PA - Rachel McGowan
Director - Mike Dempsey
Camera Operators - Sammy Rothman, Alex Humphrey
Set Design - KJ Sadural
Tech - Joonas Cohen
Video Editor - Adam Kritzberg
Engineer - Caleb Parker
Asst. Engineer - Chad Gordon
Mixing/Mastering - Craig Polasko
Recorded Live at EastWest Studios in Los Angeles, CA.
About Scary Pockets
We are Scary Pockets, a funk band that releases weekly music videos, in pursuit of the funk. Scary Pockets is Ryan Lerman and Jack Conte, with the help and support from a rotating roster of the best session musicians in the LA area. Make sure to subscribe and enable ALL notifications!
