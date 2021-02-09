 

WATCH LIVE: US Senate Impeachment Trial of Donald Trump

210
Politics • Views: 1,607

YouTube

The Senate Impeachment Trial of former President Trump continues with the start of opening arguments from House Republican Impeachment Managers, and Donald Trump’s Defense team.
c-span.org

UPDATE at 2/9/21 11:06:56 am by Charles Johnson

