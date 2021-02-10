WATCH LIVE: US Senate Impeachment Trial of Former President Trump
The Senate Impeachment Trial of Former President Trump continues with arguments from the House managers. c-span.org
UPDATE at 2/10/21 10:40:54 am by Charles Johnson
GOP Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies, says he spoke to Trump last night after the first day of the trial and that he assured him “the case is over” and the trial will end with his acquittal.
— Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) February 10, 2021