 

WATCH LIVE: Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial, Day 3

207
Politics • Views: 2,494

YouTube

Warning: Some video shown during the trial may contain graphic images of violence and profanity.

President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial continues for a third day beginning at noon EST on Feb. 11. House Democrats will present further evidence demonstrating why they believe Trump should be convicted for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Click here to view a direct feed of the proceedings: YouTube

Trump was impeached by the House last month while still in office, the first president ever to be impeached twice, on a single charge of incitement of insurrection. It was a largely party-line vote, but 10 Republicans also joined Democrats in condemning the president for stoking violence.

The first day of the Senate trial was spent debating whether lawmakers had the authority to impeach a president no longer in office, which a majority decided it did, while the second saw Democratic House managers presenting their evidence against Trump, including some footage of the Jan. 6 from inside the Capitol that had not been made public before. When Democrats conclude, Trump’s defense team will have up to 16 hours to rebut.

